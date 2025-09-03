Macomb County Sets up Michigan’s First Child Support Court To Help Parents Stay Out of Prison

A new court program in Macomb County aims to stop parents who miss payments from getting locked up. County Prosecutor Peter Lucido shared this first-of-its-kind plan.

The pilot lets parents plead guilty and delay sentencing. They must stick to a year-long plan: make payments, work, and check in with officials. Those who make it through keep their record clean.

"Our goal is simple: get children the support they're owed while addressing the barriers that keep parents from paying," said Lucido. "This is about finding solutions that work for families, not just punishing nonpayment."

The state faces a massive $5.6 billion in missed child support. Wayne County tops the list at $3.5 billion, while Macomb shows $312 million unpaid. In recent years, officials have pulled in around $3 million from late payments.

The new system links parents to job options through Michigan Works. Some might join paid trade programs. Best of all, this plan costs nothing extra - it uses what's already there.

"I'm not telling them I want to pick you up and put you in jail. I'm not telling them, hey, I'm out to get you. I'm saying, come on in. I know you might've lost your path here a bit. Let's get you back on," Lucido said.

Those who join must sign strict rules. They'll face quick penalties for breaking them. But they'll also get help finding work and support for their families.

On September 4, Chief Judge James Biernat Jr. and other judges will study the plan. Soon they'll pick advisors - judges, officers, lawyers, and court staff - to guide the program.

Current state rules let this start now, with one-year sentence delays. Future laws might stretch this to five years, giving more time to catch up on big debts.