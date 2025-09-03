Michigan Road Work Update: 164 Construction Zones Now Active Statewide

Road crews across Michigan returned to work September 2 after Labor Day, tackling 164 construction sites. The new phase brings over $160 million worth of improvements to state highways and bridges.

The biggest task targets Interstate 75. Workers shut down parts of the southbound lanes at Exit 91, starting major fixes between M-15 and where Oakland meets Genesee County.

A smaller but vital job will fix worn spots across three counties. Workers will seal cracks on I-696, I-94, and M-102, covering 168 miles of lanes. The repairs stretch along 8 Mile Road from Van Dyke Avenue until it meets I-94.

Down in Bay County, work started at the I-75 rest stop. The site will get new utilities, fresh ramps, and a total makeover. Up north near Interlochen, U.S. 31 repairs forced traffic onto back roads until October 15.

Bridge work demands quick action in several spots. A truck smashed into the I-94 bridge at Henry Joy Boulevard in Macomb County, closing the road for fixes. St. Clair County's Wadhams Road bridge needs steel repairs where it crosses I-94.

Fresh pavement will cover Old U.S. 31 in Shelby, costing $733,000 for just over two miles of road. Another $871,000 goes to smooth out a short stretch of U.S. 10 running from Scottville's center to Bean Road.

The state wants drivers to stay safe in work areas. Slow down, keep a safe distance, and watch the road. Breaking these rules costs double the usual fines.