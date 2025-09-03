Oakland County Set To Hold Annual Senior Market Day Event This Thursday

This Thursday, September 4, marks the return of Senior Market Day at the Oakland County Farmers Market in Waterford. Older adults can pick up $5 produce coupons while supplies last.

"Senior Market Day events directly connect our older adults to local farmers and fresh, Michigan grown produce," said Kate Guzman, health officer at Oakland County Health Division.

The market opens at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road. Staff will distribute coupons first-come first-served until 12:30 p.m. No pre-registration needed - just show up.

Bridge card and EBT users can double their buying power. The market matches up to $20 in Double Up Food Bucks. Staff will share tips about healthy eating and provide wellness information.

This year's event gained backing from key supporters. Ageways, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Henry Ford West Bloomfield, and Trinity Health stepped up to help make it happen.

The market days started through the county's Healthy Oakland Partnership (HOP) initiative. Back in 2009, medical centers teamed up with local officials and community organizations to launch HOP.

At first, HOP put on family events about nutrition and staying active. They added special market days for seniors in 2017 to meet growing needs.