Raising Cane’s Ann Arbor Opening Set for September With Free Year Offer for First 20 Customers

A new Raising Cane's will start serving customers at 1116 S. University Avenue in Ann Arbor this September 16, 2025. Twenty people who come to the grand opening will eat free for a year.

Steps from the University of Michigan's main campus, this chicken restaurant will welcome guests from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday. Late-night crowds can stop in until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

"University of Michigan, we hope you're hungry as we're excited to make our big Ann Arbor debut in the heart of campus," Restaurant Leader Chloe Warren said in a press release.

Staff hiring has started, with spots for 140 workers. Workers get health care, have flexible hours, and pay less for school.

Regional vice president Jen Szewc told The Detroit News: "We have one love, and that is our crave-able chicken-finger meals. Whether that's the hand-battered, made-to-order chicken, the crinkle-cut french fries, the buttery Texas toast, the sauce and then the coleslaw... we do those items so incredibly well and that's what sets us apart."

Each location in Michigan shows off local pride. In Canton, walls display high school items, a Willow Run Airport flag waves, and art from metal band Battlecross catches eyes.

This marks the third restaurant in Michigan for the Louisiana chain. First came East Lansing, then Canton opened its doors last February.