Sharon Osbourne Has Broken Social Media Silence… Kinda

Sharon Osbourne Has Broken Social Media Silence…

Donielle Flynn
Ozzy Osbounre on stage at Pine Knob 1997. Memories of Ozzy jumping on stage during Ozzfest... He has his arms raised over his head and his mouth is open like he's yelling. Used (Amog others) in an article about memories of Ozzy and Sharon Osborne Has Broken Social Media silence. Photo from Ken Settle

Ozzy played a solo set and then wrapped the night up with Black Sabbath for Ozzfest in 1997. Also on the bill, Pantera, Powerman 5000, and Type O Negative.

Ken Settle

Sharon Osbourne has broken her social media silence following the death of her beloved husband, Ozzy Osbourne. The rock legend passed away on July 22 at the age of 76 after enduring health issues including Parkinson’s disease. After weeks out of the public eye, Sharon finally reconnected online. She did it in a most understated yet profoundly meaningful way.

Sharon Osbourne Has Broken Social Media Silence

She quietly “liked” a post shared on Ozzy’s official Instagram account featuring a photo of him performing on stage in Birmingham. The caption, drawn from the lyrics of Ozzy’s 2020 power ballad Ordinary Man, read:

“I don’t wanna say goodbye. When I do, you’ll be alright. After all, I did it all for you.”

You can see the post on Instagram HERE.

Sharon Osbourne has broken social media silence with that simple click. It marks Sharon’s first public gesture since his passing. It's a silent, emotional nod that resonated deeply with fans who also felt the void left by the heavy metal icon. As one article aptly put it, this was “a tiny action that carried a huge meaning.”

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the MTV EMA's 2014 at The Hydro on November 9, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Official Cause of Ozzy's Death

Ozzy’s death certificate, filed by his daughter Aimée, lists his cause of death as out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction

In the official listing, Ozzy’s occupation is described not only as “songwriter, performer, and Rock legend.” On the more endearing side he is also listed as, “Husband of Sharon Rachel Osbourne, Music Artist Manager.” The acknowledgment of the personal and professional partnership that defined these two and their decades-long journey together.

Sharon’s subtle act of grief: liking a post instead of posting her own tribute, offered a powerful lesson in how sometimes, silence speaks louder than words. This small moment gave a look at the depth of her loss and the enduring devotion behind it.

Ozzy and Sharon were a better for better or worse. The ultimate rock star and the ultimate concert promoter. There will never be another show that is the cabler of Back to the Beginning.

Ozzy OsborneSharon Osborne
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
