Sterling Heights Plans $10M Indoor Pickleball Complex for Summer 2026

A new $10 million sports hub will soon take shape at 35630 Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights. This 37,000-square-foot structure stands to become the state's second indoor space built just for the fast-growing paddle sport.

Inside, players will find nine courts, spots for table tennis matches, meeting areas, and space for parties. Funds from a public vote will support this build near 15 Mile Road.

"Seeing how pickleball continues to grow, it's made the most sense to expand our capacity even further to serve the needs and the growing demand of pickle ball in our residents," said Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation director Kyle Langlow in an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950.

This sports center breaks new ground in Michigan's athletic scene. "To have a truly dedicated facility is something that's almost unheard of across the state," Langlow said.

The sport mixes tennis and badminton rules but uses a smaller playing area. Players swing special paddles to hit a light plastic ball across a low net. Its simple rules and quick pace draw fans from kids to seniors.

Unlike this new site, current sports spaces must split their time. Langlow points out: "We have many recreation centers and community centers around the state that are no different than what we were doing at our community center here, where it's pickleball for a couple hours, then basketball, then volleyball."