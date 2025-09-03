This Day in Rock History: September 3

Sept. 3 is an important day for many rock fans. It includes milestones from artists such as Judas Priest and The Beatles. Keep reading to discover the most important rock-related events that have happened on this day throughout history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important milestones and breakthrough moments that took place on this date include:

1983: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Eurythmics reached the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 with their huge hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)." It became their most popular song.

1990: Judas Priest released their 12th studio album, Painkiller. It was the last album to feature their legendary frontman, Rob Halford, for 15 years, until 2005's Angel of Retribution.

Cultural Milestones

Stories featuring iconic musicians are a huge part of rock's appeal. Below is one of those stories.

1968: After leaving the band a couple of weeks earlier during the recording of The White Album, drummer Ringo Starr returned and completed the sessions. He had initially left because of constant tension between the other three band members.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 3 has also had its share of legendary shows. Two of the biggest that happened on this day are:

1982: Funded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, the first edition of the U.S. Festival started in San Bernardino, California. The three-day event gathered around 400,000 people.

2001: A free concert by System of a Down in Los Angeles ended in a riot.