Things You Have In Common With A Raccoon

Think about it for a second, what you have in common with a Raccoon. Surprisingly, you have more in common than you realize.

How About A Michigan Raccoon?

A "Michigan raccoon" or a *common raccoon that lives in Michigan.

Mostly known for its distinctive black mask and ringed tail, acting as an omnivorous scavenger found in both natural habitats and urban areas.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources regulates them as furbearers subject to trapping and hunting seasons, but also provides guidelines for their control in nuisance situations.

Seven Signs You Have In Common With A Raccoon

Dark circles under your eyes: A lack of sleep, excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption, and smoking can damage the skin and dilate blood vessels, contributing to the appearance of dark circles. Stays Up All Night: Too many late-night concerts, or just telling friends I'm just going to have one and go home, is a failed experiment. Eating Too Much Junk Food: Guilty as charged. Late-night snacks, the treadmill is used as a coat rack. You unhook the fridge light so no one can see you snack at night. Eat everything that goes with grease. You Are So Cute: What can I say to the person who takes more selfies than anyone on social media? Chubby: No t much exercise do you do? You realize that a round is a shape. You rename your toilet to Gym so you feel better about telling everyone that you go to the Gym each morning. I Will Fight You: Known for a short temper, and after a few beverages with pals, you are ready to take on the world. Rabbid: Like a Raccoon, most of you don't have all your shots. The only shots you take are at happy hour and the corner bar.

Just a Simple Warning

Beware of raccoons because they can be aggressive when sick, injured, or protecting their young.

They are rabies vectors, so avoid approaching them, and never attempt to touch or feed them. If you encounter a raccoon, do not corner it; instead, try to scare it away with loud noises or allow it to escape.

If a raccoon seems sick or attacks you, leave the area and call your local animal control or wildlife expert for assistance.

This also goes in common with ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, and boyfriends.

