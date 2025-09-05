Foreigner Offers To Play Taylor Swifts Wedding

Foreigner on stage at Pine Knob during the 94.7 WCSX Anniversary Show on June 15, 2024.

Foreigner given Taylor and NFL champion tight end Travis Kelce an offer they can't refuse?

Could Hall of Fame rockers play the power couple's wedding? Never say never.

Foreigner offers to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

The band issued a statement in which they formally offered to be the wedding band for the joyous occasion for Swift and Kelce. This, according to the band's Instagram account.

Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,

We know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out... and now you have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band.

Best wishes,

Foreigner

What Members Are We Talking About?

Which members of the band would be in attendance?

Foreigner recently revealed that their farewell tour was no longer a farewell as singer Kelly Hansen was stepping down from the band, while singer Luis Maldonado was coming on board as his replacement.

The two singers have shared the stage this year, helping ease the transition. The group has also played select dates with original singer Lou Gramm.

There Are Many Profile Weddings in The Works

mofles/ Getty Images

Celebrity weddings of 2025 include Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion, Tom Holland and Zendaya, and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

The Engagement

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025.

The announcement followed Kelce's proposal a few weeks prior in a Missouri garden, with the couple sharing engagement photos and a caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

The news was met with excitement from fans and was one of the most-liked posts on Instagram.







When Is This Big Wedding Going To Take Place?

Following the August 2025 engagement announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, several rumors have surfaced about their upcoming wedding.

The most discussed rumors concern the wedding's location, timing, and overall style, as well as the couple's disagreement on the size of the celebration.

What Will Foreigner Do In The Meantime?

Foreigner is extending their "farewell" tour and has Luis Maldonado as their new U.S. frontman, replacing Kelly Hansen, who has left the band.