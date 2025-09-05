Explore The Amazing Murals of Detroit

Cheers! “A little party never killed nobody.” You have to search a bit for this mural. It’s located in an alley, but it’s not part of the belt. #murals

According to The Detroit Mural Project, a community-driven catalog started in 2015, Detroit boasts over 500 murals spread across seven city districts, plus surrounding areas such as Hamtramck and Highland Park. That's a lot of art. While Rockin' Road Trips did not take in all 500+, we do have more Detroit murals to share with you along with some info on the murals you passed by for years.

"Tribute to Stevie Wonder"

Donielle Flynn This mural was entirely self-funded by British artist Richard Wilson... it wasn’t commissioned. He covered his flight, materials, and time, with total costs around $10,000. That dedication speaks volumes about Stevie’s impact on him.

Richard Wilson based his artwork on a 1976 photograph by Douglas Kirkland, depicting Stevie Wonder at a keyboard. But he added his own creative spin: replacing the original “Contusion” text on Wonder’s shirt with “Detroit.” He also incorporated elements like a Fender Rhodes keyboard and a Hohner D6 clavinet. The clavinet being integral to the creation of “Superstition.”



“Spreading the Seeds for a More Equal Future”

Donielle Flynn “Spreading the Seeds for a More Equal Future” by Carlos Alberto - The mural was part of the United Nations’ Zero Hunger initiative with Street Art for Mankind. With an aim to raise awareness about food justice and equity. Fittingly, It covers the side of the Hall of Justice building.

At the heart of the mural is a female figure who symbolizes both humankind and justice. She holds a scale. This represents the balance of equity. She scatters seeds from one hand: seeds that will grow into “the fruits of the Earth.” This imagery is a direct visual call to action against global food injustice.

"Education Is Not a Crime"

This mural was also created by London-based artist Richard Wilson, who is best known for the striking Stevie Wonder mural on the Music Hall’s south wall. After completing that monumental tribute, Wilson struck out on a second project commissioned by the London nonprofit Education Is Not a Crime. This west-side mural, featuring the two children observing the stage, was designed as a visual call for arts education.

