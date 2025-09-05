Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.7 Billion — Here’s the “Lucky” Numbers (And the Ones That Hate You)

Are you going to try your luck at the $1.7 BILLION Powerball drawing tomorrow? That’s right—$1.7 billion. It’s one of the biggest lottery jackpots ever. The kind of money where you can quit your job, buy an island, and still have enough left over to complain about how expensive eggs are.

Your odds of hitting it? Oh, just a casual 1-in-292 million. Basically, you’ve got a better chance of being struck by lightning while being attacked by a shark during a total solar eclipse. But hey—maybe these stats will help.

A website recently analyzed every single Powerball drawing from the last 10 years. That’s 1,246 drawings since October 7th, 2015. The data actually reveals some trends that might make you feel slightly better (or slightly worse) about your lucky numbers.

The King of the Numbers: 61

Over the past decade, the number that’s MOST likely to come up is . . . 61. It’s been drawn 115 times—including in the most recent drawing on Wednesday. If 61 isn’t in your picks, are you even trying?

Joining 61 in the winner’s circle are the five most commonly drawn numbers:

61

21

23

33

69

If your Powerball ticket has all of those, congratulations—you just jinxed yourself.

The Numbers That Don’t Like You

On the other side of the spectrum: unlucky number 13. It’s been drawn only 66 times in the past 10 years. That’s the fewest of any number.

The rest of the slackers are:

13

49

26

46

65

Number 26 deserves its own award for “Most Overdue.” It hasn’t been drawn since April of this year. Somewhere out there, someone has 26 tattooed on their arm and is still waiting for the big moment.

What About the Powerball Number?

When it comes to the red Powerball itself, the hottest number is 4. The three most common Powerballs are:

4

21

24

Meanwhile, the least likely Powerball number is 16, which hasn’t been drawn since November of last year. Translation: 16 is like that friend who always says, “Yeah, I’ll come out tonight,” and then never shows up.

le/Getty Images

Does Any of This Actually Matter?

Absolutely not. The lottery is still the lottery. But if you’re going to throw your money at 1-in-292 million odds, you might as well have a story to tell when your “scientific” strategy fails.

So will 61 keep up its hot streak? Will unlucky 13 finally prove everyone wrong? Will 26 ever come home from the store with that gallon of milk it left for in April?