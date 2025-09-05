Rush Tribute Band Sets 2026 Tour Playing Full ‘Moving Pictures’ Album

Starting on January 28, 2026, music fans will get their fix when the Rush Tribute Project kicks off its North American tour. The band plans to blast through Rush's Moving Pictures from first note to last, with extra treats from the band's rich past. Their musical trip starts in Madison, Wisconsin, and ends in Corpus Christi, Texas, on June 14, 2026.

Each show splits into two parts. The first set will bring the full album to life. After a break, they'll play a mix of well-known hits and rare tracks that true fans crave. The songs will include "Tom Sawyer," "Red Barchetta," "YYZ," and "Limelight" across packed venues. Listeners might catch less-played gems like "La Villa Strangiato" and "Enter Nous."

Vintage gear will fill the stage while screens flash above, and lights will dance in time with each note. Every piece of equipment matches the exact specs used by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members themselves.

Three skilled musicians power this tribute. Sean Jones leads with his voice and bass, bringing Geddy Lee's spirit to each show. Bill Heck's fingers fly across the fretboard just like Alex Lifeson. Thomas Slawnik joined in 2013, pounding away on drums built to match Rush's R30 tour kit.

Since 2013, they've built quite a following. They've rocked RushCon, where die-hard fans gather yearly. Their music has even reached troops stationed in Kuwait, bringing a taste of home to far-off bases. On RTP's website, the band said, "RTP painstakingly recreates the sound and energy that has made Rush one of the top-selling rock bands of all time."