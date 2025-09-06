National Tailgating Day Wolverine Style

Inside the Big House after celebrating National Tailgating Day. Some celebrate it every Saturday of college football season.

National Tailgating Day is today, and for University of Michigan football fans, there’s no better way to celebrate football season than gathering in the Big House parking lots for some serious Maize and Blue pregame fun. This day isn’t just about food and drinks. It’s a full-on celebration of Michigan pride, community, and everything that makes college football special.

Celebrating National Tailgating Day in Ann Arbor

Courtesy of The University of Michigan Aerial photos of the University of Michigan Athletics Campus prior to and during at “Maise Out” at Michigan Stadium for the football game against Penn State on Oct. 15, 2022.

Tailgating Day is Every Saturday at The Big House

Tailgating at Michigan Stadium is legendary. Long before the Wolverines hit the field, fans arrive with tents, grills, and coolers packed with everything from sizzling bratwursts to homemade mac and cheese. Cornhole boards pop up between cars, Michigan flags wave proudly, and the smell of smoky barbecue fills the air. Every tailgate is its own mini-party, a mix of tradition, creativity, and pure excitement. Whether you’re an alum returning for a weekend or a student soaking in your first Big House experience, the energy is contagious.

National Tailgating Day is about more than the foo: it’s a chance to connect. Families, friends, and fellow fans come together, sharing stories, laughs, and a love of the Wolverines that spans generations. Students get an up-close introduction to a culture built on loyalty and camaraderie, while alumni reconnect and reminisce about past seasons.

Showing Spirit

It’s a chance to show your Wolverine spirit loud and proud. From blue-and-maize face paint to team jerseys and banners, the enthusiasm is impossible to miss. Every handshake, every high-five, every cheer before kickoff adds to a shared excitement that carries straight into the stadium. On National Tailgating Day, the pregame is as much a part of the Michigan football experience as the game itself.

Whether you’re grilling with neighbors, playing cornhole with friends, or dancing to a live playlist, tailgating at the University of Michigan is about community, tradition, and a love for football that can’t be matched. National Tailgating Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate it all: good food, great friends, and the unshakable pride of being a Wolverine.