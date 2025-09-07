Phillies Karen and Her Infamous HR Baseball

A viral moment at a Phillies–Marlins game recently escalated when a home run ball, hit by Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader, landed in the stands. A dad, Drew Feltwell, caught the ball and handed it to his young son, Lincoln. Moments later, a woman wearing Phillies gear approached, claimed the ball was hers, and insisted Drew return it. She continued to berate the dad until he pulled it out of his son’s glove, handing the irate woman the ball. She stomped off righteously with the ball in hand. The internet quickly nicknamed her "Phillies Karen," lit her up, and started searching for the woman.

The dad said the incident, “We’re just trying to make this week about him (son, Lincoln)." Lincoln's 10th birthday is close to the game date. "I felt like super dad putting that ball in his glove and giving him a hug,” Feltwell said in an interview with NBC10 in Philadelphia.

What’s happened since?

The incident ignited a social media storm. The woman was dubbed “Phillies Karen,” and commenters quickly began sleuthing her identity. Some pointed to a Cheryl Richardson-Wagner in New Jersey, but she publicly denied involvement, even joking about being a Red Sox fan. A school district also debunked rumors that she had been fired as a teacher or even works for the school. Despite the name circulating widely, her true identity remains unconfirmed according to a fact check by Marca.

How did the internet react to Phillies Karen?

Most fans were outraged. One social media user summed it up: “Dude gave in to a Karen.” Others echoed the outrage, labeling her actions as selfish and entitled. “That was in my hands,” she reportedly yelled; the optics didn’t help her reputation.

Here's video of the interaction.

A happy ending?

Despite the drama, both teams stepped in to make things right. A Marlins staffer presented Lincoln with a gift bag and consolation baseballs. Later, Bader himself met the boy and gifted him a signed bat, and a tour of the lockerroom.

The identity of Phillies Karen may remain a mystery as the situation cools off. Whoever she is, I would think she's going to look at that Harrison Bader baseball with a lot of shame. She wrecked the baseball for herself. Do you think she'll go to any future games? If she does, I wouldn't be surprised if she changes up her look before she went.