Top 5 Reasons People Are Late For Work In Michigan

In Michigan, as elsewhere, the top reasons for being Late For Work are often issues like traffic, oversleeping, the line at Starbucks was long, and vehicle trouble.

However, Michigan's combination of weather, infrastructure, and commuting patterns plays a significant role in being Late.

#5 Michigan Weather

Severe winter weather, including heavy snow and freezing rain, frequently causes morning commute delays in Michigan. The resulting slippery roads and poor visibility can lead to accidents and slow travel.

Sudden changes: Michigan's weather can be unpredictable. Heavy rain or wind can sweep in unexpectedly, especially in West Michigan, impacting drive times.

Winter weather can also cause vehicle issues, such as dead batteries or frozen parts, that contribute to tardiness.

#4 Oversleeping

Oversleeping is often a symptom of temporary causes like catching up on sleep.

But it can also signal underlying conditions such as hypersomnia, sleep disorders (like sleep apnea or narcolepsy), depression, chronic pain, or the side effects of certain medications.

While short-term oversleeping can be harmless, if you frequently oversleep, it is recommended that you consult a healthcare provider to identify and address the underlying cause.

#3 Stopped By A Train or Hit A Deer

Being Late For Work can be explained by various causes, including signal delays, crew availability issues, equipment problems, maintenance work, congestion, and police activity.

There were approximately 58,800 deer-involved vehicle crashes in Michigan in 2024. Just make sure you bring a different car to work if you are lying your a** off.

#2 Family or Child Related Issues

Common reasons for being late to work due to children include illness, unexpected school or daycare closures, transportation issues with children, or coordinating morning routines.

#1 Construction

The constant road and bridge construction projects across the state are a major source of delays. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) regularly announces new projects, and drivers must navigate lane closures and detours.