When you’re out at a restaurant or a bar, what do you order to drink? According to Food and Wine, your drink order reveals a lot about you.

And apparently, servers will already begin judging you based on whatever you’re sipping.

So, if you’ve ever wondered what your beverage of choice might be telling the world, here’s what your go-to drink order says about you:

1. Water

“Waiters will assume you’re either focused on hydration, or wanting to save money. But there’s a range here. If you order tap water, you’re down-to-earth . . . but sparkling water says you’re up for adventure.”

This one feels spot-on. Tap water is the universal “I’m good, thanks” move. You’re practical, grounded, and maybe the person who knows the exact APR on their car loan. Sparkling water, though? That’s the “I like to shake things up” version of hydration. Suddenly, you’re the kind of person who books spontaneous weekend trips or insists that Topo Chico tastes different (and better) than all the other bubbles.

2. A Cosmopolitan

“If you order this, you’re extra fancy and possibly a huge ‘Sex and the City’ fan.”

The Cosmo is one of those drinks that comes with an instant image. Order it, and people immediately picture you strutting into the room in designer heels—even if you’re actually wearing Vans. Nothing wrong with that; it’s a statement drink. And yes, the bartender has already guessed that you’ve quoted Carrie Bradshaw at least once in your life.

3. A Coffee

“Coffee can tell a lot about the person, but it depends on how you take it. If you take it black, it gives off the impression that you’re straightforward, and ready to get down to business. But if you’re drinking it with oat milk, nutmeg, and whipped cream, you’re probably high maintenance.”

This might be the most brutally honest section of the list. Black coffee people are the ones who wake up at 5:30 a.m., hit the gym, and have already answered 12 emails before you’ve rolled out of bed. They’re no-nonsense and to the point.

But once you start building a beverage that sounds more like a dessert menu item than a drink—“I’ll have the double oat milk, three pumps of caramel, extra whip, cinnamon drizzle, but not too much cinnamon”—you’re definitely sending a message. High maintenance? Sure. But also: you know what you want, and you’re not afraid to ask for it. That’s a personality type too.

4. Hot Tea

“If you order a hot tea, it says you’re introspective, sincere, and know how to take care of yourself.”

Tea is the quiet confidence of beverages. No one is slamming down shots of chamomile at 2 a.m. Tea drinkers are the ones who always seem to have their lives just a little more together than the rest of us. They journal. They remember to hydrate. They actually floss. And whether it’s green tea, Earl Grey, or ginger lemon, the subtext is: “I am calm, I am centered, and I am not getting caught up in your drama.”

5. Tito’s and Vodka

“If you order a Tito’s and vodka, your bartender will make fun of you. Mostly because Tito’s is already vodka, so what you’re asking for is a double vodka. One bar even charges you $100 for a Tito’s and vodka.”

This is the beverage equivalent of asking for a grilled cheese sandwich with cheese on it. The bartender knows what you mean—you probably just meant “Tito’s and soda”—but they will absolutely tell their coworkers about it in the break room later. And yes, there’s a bar out there charging $100 just to drive the point home.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, your drink order says something about you—whether you mean it to or not. Servers are sizing you up, friends are making assumptions, and somewhere a bartender is silently judging your choice.

But here’s the bigger truth: whether you’re sipping water, tea, or accidentally ordering a “Tito’s and vodka,” the best drink is the one you actually enjoy.