ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

BIG JIM’S HOUSE “10K CALL THE BALL”

YOU COULD WIN $10,000 WITH BIG JIM’S HOUSE! We’re all fired up for our Detroit football team this season – so lets see how well YOU can pick the final score each…

Doug Warner
Call The Ball

YOU COULD WIN $10,000 WITH BIG JIM'S HOUSE!

We're all fired up for our Detroit football team this season - so lets see how well YOU can pick the final score each week...for a chance at $10,000!

Powered by:

Lake Orion’s Old Town Hall has stood for over a century as a community landmark. Today, we’ve reimagined it as Sick Town Hall — the place to eat, drink, and gather. History lives here, and now so do great times. Come join us!

LISTEN WEEKDAY MORNINGS
FOR YOUR CHANCE TO CALL THE BALL!

☎️ Every weekday morning at 9:20 am., Big Jim will take a caller to pick the final score of the next game.

💰 On Friday mornings at 9:40 a.m. (or the day before the next game), we'll put all of the guesses in a helmet and pick one - if the prediction is correct they win TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS!

Listen to Big Jim's House on 94.7 WCSX for your chance to win!

Click here for complete contest rules

Football
Doug WarnerWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect