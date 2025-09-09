Jimi Hendrix’s Last Concert: From Angry Crowd to Memorable Show 55 Years Ago

At the Open Air Love & Peace Festival in Fehmarn, West Germany, Jimi Hendrix took the stage for what would be his final full concert. It happened on September 6, 1970, just 12 days before his death.

When the band arrived late due to storms, wet, cold fans unleashed their anger. Hendrix fired back with raw intensity, saying, "I don't give a f*** if you boo, as long as you boo in key," according to Collider.

The set list packed 13 songs. Fans went wild for "Purple Haze" and "Hey Joe." The band ripped through a fierce take on Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor," sailed into Bob Dylan's "All Along The Watchtower," and wrapped up with a mind-bending performance of "Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)."

The festival itself was a mess. Acts dropped out left and right, and rain poured down on 25,000 miserable fans. Safety concerns about wet electrical gear pushed the Saturday show to Sunday.

This marked the final time Hendrix would command the stage with drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox as The Experience. While he did sit in with Eric Burdon and War at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club two nights before his death, Fehmarn was his last true concert.

On September 18, 1970, Monika Dannemann found Hendrix unresponsive in her apartment. Medical staff at St. Mary Abbots Hospital pronounced him dead at 12:45 p.m. He was 27.