The Day Led Zeppelin Announced It Would Get Back Together

Going back to 2007: The surviving members of Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones. announced that they would perform a special show at London's O2 Arena on Monday, November 26. On September 12th, 2007, it was confirmed at a press conference that the show would be a tribute to the late Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun.

Tickets cost approximately $254 distributed through a lottery AhmetTribute.com. Tickets limited to two per household. Tickets will not be available from any other source.

It took place on December 10, 2007

Led Zeppelin, who performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980, in a one-off reunion.

Bonham's son Jason Bonham played drums during the band's set, and he also sang backing vocals on two songs. As of 2025, this is the last time the three living members of the band have performed together.

The Concert Set a Record

Guinness World Records 2009, the world record for the "Highest Demand for Tickets for One Music Concert" as 20 million requests for the reunion show.

The Show

The band performed 16 songs—including two encores—from across their career, excluding their final studio album, In Through the Out Door.

Returning to Led Zeppelin's music after all these years, the challenge is to post as much of it as possible. And the question is, Which ones can we actually play?"

The Set List

Setlist

"Good Times Bad Times" "Ramble On" "Black Dog" "In My Time of Dying"/"Honey Bee" "For Your Life" "Trampled Under Foot" "Nobody's Fault but Mine" "No Quarter" "Since I've Been Loving You" "Dazed and Confused" "Stairway to Heaven" "The Song Remains the Same" "Misty Mountain Hop" "Kashmir"

First Encore:

"Whole Lotta Love"

Second Encore:

"Rock and Roll"