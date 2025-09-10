Kelly Osbourne Finds Healing in Falconry as She Mourns Father Ozzy Osbourne’s Sudden Death

Two months after losing her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, 40-year-old Kelly Osbourne found peace by training birds of prey. She shared this new path on social media, showing how these majestic creatures helped lift her spirits.

"In all my sadness and grief, I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry, but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!" wrote Kelly Osbourne in an Instagram post on September 8.

The music icon died at London's Harefield Hospital on July 22. He was 76. Medical records listed a heart attack as the primary cause, and heart disease and Parkinson's were other factors.

Kelly posted clips of her time with the trained birds. One showed an owl perched on her gloved hand, while another captured a falcon swooping back to her arm.

She spoke about her loss in early August. "Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while, but knowing my family is not alone in our pain makes a difference," she said, according to The Mirror.

The Osbournes announced Ozzy's passing together to Us Weekly. In a statement, the family said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."