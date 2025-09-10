Phillies Karen Gets A Money Offer For The Ball

The Phillies Karen Saga Continues

The Phillies–Marlins game recently escalated when a home run ball, hit by Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader, landed in the stands.

A dad, Drew Feltwell, caught the ball and handed it to his young son, Lincoln. Moments later, a woman wearing Phillies gear approached, claimed the ball was hers, and insisted Drew return it.

She continued to berate the dad until he pulled it out of his son’s glove, handing the irate woman the ball. She stomped off righteously with the ball in hand. The internet quickly nicknamed her "Phillies Karen," lit her up, and started searching for the woman.

The Latest On The Ball

It's hard to believe that the baseball Karen has yet to be identified, even with the attention on social media. There's a new twist to our soap opera.

The incident ignited a social media storm. The woman was dubbed “Phillies Karen,” and commenters quickly began sleuthing her identity. Despite the widespread circulation of her name, her true identity remains unconfirmed.

Now, a Sports card company offers 'Phillies Karen' $5,000 for the home run ball, but there's a catch.

One sports card company isn't satisfied yet. Blowout Cards wants to get the ball back for the boy. And they've offered the "Phillies Karen" $5,000 for the souvenir.

But they don't want the ball back without her signature, of course. Specifically, the company offered to pay for the ball only if she signs it "I'm sorry."

"Our offer is official and the offer is firm," the company wrote on its website.

Check out the post from Blowout Cards here

Will This PR Stunt Work?

Hats off to Blowout Cards, even if this doesn't work. Pretty sure there is a ton of traffic to all the company's social media pages.

Not sure this will even get Baseball Karen out of hiding.

The identity of Phillies Karen may remain a mystery as the situation cools off. Whoever she is, I would think she's going to look at that baseball with shame.