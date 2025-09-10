Sebastian Bach Cussing a Fan Out Who Asked for a Hug

Sebastian Bach cussing a fan out is not a new behavior. Sebastian is still incredibly unfiltered and raw after all these years. I find it rather endearing, if I'm being honest. The longer I'm on this planet, the more mistakes I make, the more mistakes I watch others make, and I have a certain amount of empathy.

Recently, Sebastian Bach ripped into a fan... from on stage no-less, plus a middle finger may have been involved. So what triggered these events?

Why was Sebastian Bach cussing a fan out?

Sebastian appeared at The Copa Room Bootlegger Bistro in Las Vegas last weekend. It was Chevy Metal's gig (the band with Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane on the drums), Sebastian was just making a pop-in. He was standing with his wife before the show when a fan approached and asked him for a hug. Sebastian told her, "No."

Once the show was underway, Sebastian took the stage and saw the female fan. She gave him the finger and he went OFF. Sebastian yelled from on stage, “She comes up while I am talking to my wife, saying; ‘Hey, can Sebastian give me a hug?’ I’m not a f#@*g monkey, get your f#@*g ugly ass the f#@! outta here. Get her the fuck f#@! outta here! Get the f#@! outta here you f#@*g see you next Tuesday. f#@! you!”

That's a lot. I know you're hurling this at one person, but the whole room feels the energy with Sebastian Bach cussing out this woman. As soon as Sebastian finished his tirade, the band kicked into a cover of Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song." I'll bet that helped mellow the crowd out a bit.

Is there any blowback?

Footage of the incident went viral over social media, capturing the shocking moment Bach unleashed his fury and called for the fan’s removal. Reports confirm security eventually escorted her from the venue. Here's an edited look at the events. TMZ has the NSFW video.

In the aftermath, opinions have been polarized. Some fans sympathized, recalling the fan’s antagonistic behavior as justification for Bach’s outburst. Others criticized his reaction as over-the-top, arguing that a hug request, even poorly timed, didn’t warrant Sebastian Bach cussing a fan out like that and berating the woman in front of the crowd.