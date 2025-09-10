UFO Video Unveiled in Congress: I Want to Believe, But…

If you suddenly feel like binge-watching The X-Files, you’re not alone. Because yesterday, Congress rolled out a brand-new UFO video, and let’s just say—it’s the kind of footage that makes you grab the remote, whisper “Mulder was right,” and also quietly Google “logical explanations for weird dots in the sky.”

Here’s the setup: Congress held a whistleblower hearing yesterday morning and dropped a video that no one had ever seen before. It was filmed off the coast of Yemen on October 30th last year. In it, some sort of object streaks across the sky. At the 19-second mark, a U.S. military Hellfire missile appears to hit the thing—and it doesn’t blow up. Cue the internet panic.

Yes, a missile. Yes, a UFO. And yes, it “survived.” Sort of.

The Video: What We Know

The clip was captured by a U.S. military drone flying high over the ocean. The object looks like it’s moving fast, darting across the screen like a Tesla on autopilot trying to find the next Supercharger. But looks can be deceiving.

Enter something called motion parallax—a fancy way of saying, “Your eyes might be lying to you.” The drone itself was flying at high speed. That makes far-away objects appear to zip across the horizon, even if they’re actually lumbering along like a mall Santa on December 26th.

So, while it looks like this UFO was pulling Mach 10 with its hair on fire, it might have just been cruising slowly, like every driver in the left lane of I-75 at 6 AM.

Then there’s the big “wow” moment: the Hellfire missile appears to score a direct hit. Everyone expects fireworks. But instead? No fiery Michael Bay explosion, just the object apparently shrugging it off and cruising on. And that’s the part that made Congress members sit up and say, “Uh… what now?”

The “I Want to Believe” Side

Let’s be honest. This is catnip for the “aliens are here” crowd. To them, this is Exhibit A that we’re not alone. “See? Human weapons can’t take them down! They’re invincible! They’ve probably been watching us since disco was invented!”

And there’s a certain romance in that idea. We want the footage to be proof. Because deep down, a lot of us want Mulder and Scully to knock on our door and tell us that the truth really is out there.

Plus, it’s hard not to root for something that eats a Hellfire missile for breakfast and keeps on going. That’s Marvel superhero stuff right there.

The Skeptical Side

But then there’s Mick West. If UFO footage is a courtroom, Mick is basically the grumpy cross-examining attorney. He’s the guy everyone turns to when they want the “please don’t ruin this for us” explanation.

Mick’s take? This wasn’t E.T. surviving a missile strike. He says if you watch closely, you can see debris from the impact. And the object doesn’t keep zooming away—it slows down. A lot. In fact, based on the blur in the background, its speed drops to “near zero.”

His guess: it wasn’t a futuristic alien spacecraft. It was a balloon. Maybe even a spy balloon. Large, high-altitude, more weather-report than warp drive.

In other words: not “Close Encounters,” but “Close to Party City.”

And that explains the whole “survived a missile” thing. Balloons don’t always blow up dramatically when they’re hit. Sometimes they just rip, wobble, and fall apart slowly. From the drone’s perspective, it looked like survival. In reality, it was more like “balloon pops, air leaks out, gravity does its thing.”

Why It’s Hard to Be 100% Convinced

Here’s the tough part: for all the wild excitement, these videos are always grainy, blurry, and ambiguous. They look like they were filmed on the same camcorder that gave us Bigfoot.

And yet, they still capture our imagination. Because the possibility of proof—real proof—is addictive.

But what would it actually take to make us 100% believe aliens are real?

A spaceship landing on Ford Field during halftime of a Lions game. Preferably one that brings a left guard.

An alien sitting down on The Tonight Show and telling Jimmy Fallon how long their commute is.

Or even just one HD iPhone 15 Pro Max video, shot in landscape mode, with no shaky zooming. Is that too much to ask?

Until then, we’re left with fuzzy drone footage and our imaginations.

Both Sides of the Story

On one side: a congressional hearing, a mysterious flying object, and the fact that something appeared to eat a missile. On the other: physics, skepticism, and balloons.

The truth might be out there. But it might also be floating 10,000 feet up, full of helium, waiting for some poor kid to cry when it drifts away.

And that’s the maddening part. Because I want to believe. Really, I do. But every time something like this pops up, there’s always a Mick West with a magnifying glass ready to tell us we’ve been fooled by motion blur and slow balloons.

The Bottom Line

Yesterday’s UFO video is a perfect Rorschach test. If you want aliens to be real, you’ll see invincible spacecraft. If you want a logical explanation, you’ll see balloons, parallax, and physics doing their thing.

So maybe the real question isn’t “Are aliens here?” Maybe it’s “Why do we keep hoping every blurry video will be the one that proves it?”