9/11 Day: Remembering and Serving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: The Tribute In Light shines into the sky from Lower Manhattan during a test on September 07, 2021 in New York City. Honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack that killed almost 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation that was first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year since on the anniversary. New York City is preparing to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The National Day of Service and Remembrance (9/11 Day) is observed each year on September 11. The day is both a tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks and a call to channel grief into positive action. Established by Congress in 2009, the day encourages Americans to honor the victims, first responders, and military personnel by engaging in community service and acts of kindness. It has since grown into the nation’s largest annual day of charitable engagement, with millions of people volunteering each year.

At its core, the observance of 9/11 Day reflects a belief that the most meaningful way to honor those lost is to strengthen communities and help others. Activities range widely. Some people donate blood, others volunteer at food banks, assist veterans, clean up neighborhoods, or support local schools. Nonprofits and local governments often coordinate service projects. Businesses and schools encourage participation as a way to bring people together in remembrance. The emphasis is on unity, compassion, and resilience—values that emerged strongly in the days immediately following the attacks.

The National Day of Service was created as a reminder that tragedy can be met with purpose. Rather than letting September 11 be defined solely by loss, 9/11 day reframes it as an opportunity for hope and renewal. It is an invitation to live out the spirit of the nation’s response after the attacks. Neighbors helping neighbors, strangers supporting strangers, and communities standing together in strength.

Find out more about 9/11 Day

Unsupported embed URL: https://911day.org/

Remembering 9/11

September 11, 2001, remains one of the most defining days in modern American history. On that morning, hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City. The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania were also hit. The attacks claimed thousands of lives and reshaped the country’s sense of security, global policies, and collective identity.

Each year, moments of silence are held at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. The times mark when the Twin Towers were struck. The moments are followed by memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero, the Pentagon, and the Flight 93 National Memorial. Families of victims, survivors, and first responders gather to read names, share memories, and ensure that the sacrifices are never forgotten.