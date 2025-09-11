Summer Is Almost Gone And So Is Getting A Screamin Burger

The Nearly Famous,”Screamin Burger.” at Eddie’s drive-in

Well, Summer is almost toast, and time is running out to try a soon-to-be Summer Screamin Burger Classic.

Available till September 28 at Eddie's Drive-In. located on Jefferson Ave, in Harrison Township.

Then won't be back till next April.

Could you please do me a small favor and not tell my cardiologist? Check out Eddie's Drive-In in Harrison Twp.

Can You Wait 170 Days?

Classic Rock Band Cinderella sang the hit song, "Don't Know What You Got Till It's Gone." A true statement, as it will be a long Michigan Winter's nap before Eddie's Drive In will be back open.

Take advantage of September's Fall colors and classic cars that stop in for a bite. Burger, hot dog, shake, or sundae.

The idea of Eddie's Drive-In is a '50s car hop restaurant by the original Eddie & Mary Catherine in 1987. It's a family place to take the kids for an ice cream treat.

There are even real roller skating car hop waitresses who roll up to your window to take your order. Fast forward to Sharyl Dawn taking control in 2014 with some great surprises and themes all season.

That's when the idea of the Screamin Burger came to be!

The "Screamin Burger," Owner Sharyl Dawn, asked me to design a signature burger. It's a 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, thick onion rings, and the famous Ed sauce with some Sriracha hot sauce. The "Screamin Burger" is a hit every season!

Local Social Media Influencer Jason Carr Tries The Burger

The Original Car Hop Serves Up Classic Foods

The menu is just what you remember a car hop would serve… hot dogs, corn dogs, fries, and a nice mug of root beer. Eddie’s signature dish is the “BIG Ed’s Burger," which is 1/3 pound of ground round beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Eddie’s favorite sauce.

After September, I will Need To Find My Fix