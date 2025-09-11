Today is "Start Your Own Business Day." Maybe you've been thinking of starting your own business but aren't sure of where to begin. What are the in and outs for Michigan business laws? Check out these tips for some quick hit ideas and resources.

Starting your own business in Michigan can be an exciting opportunity, but it requires careful planning and an understanding of both state and local requirements. Michigan has a diverse economy—ranging from automotive and manufacturing to tech, agriculture, and tourism—so entrepreneurs have plenty of room to find their niche. Here are some expert tips to help you get started.

Tips for Starting Your Own Business

First, develop a clear business plan. This isn’t just a document for investors, it’s your roadmap. Outline your goals, your target audience, your competition, and your financial projections. Michigan has several resources, such as the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC), that offer free guidance on creating a strong plan.

Next, decide on your business structure. In Michigan, you can register as a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, or limited liability company (LLC). Many small business owners choose an LLC for liability protection and tax flexibility, but the right choice depends on your situation. Registration is handled through the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), and the process is straightforward online. It doesn't have to be a hair-raising experience.

megaflopp/ Getty Images

Don’t overlook licensing and permits. Michigan requires certain industries, like food service, construction, or health-related businesses to obtain specific permits. Local city or county governments may also have additional rules, so it’s wise to check both state and municipal requirements before you open your doors.

Financing is another key step. Michigan offers several loan and grant opportunities for startups, particularly through organizations like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Community banks and credit unions also tend to be supportive of small businesses. Before applying for funding, make sure your personal credit and financial records are in order.

Networking and mentorship can make a huge difference. Groups like local chambers of commerce, industry associations, and co-working spaces in cities like Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids provide valuable connections. Learning from other Michigan entrepreneurs can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Michigan Small Business Development Center (MI-SBDC) — Guide to Starting and Operating a Small Business

This is a detailed Michigan-specific PDF explaining business structures, planning, taxes, licenses, etc. MEDC

How to Start a Business — Michigan SBDC

Offers no-cost consulting, business plan help, training, and other foundational assistance. Michigan SBDC

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) — Start a Business Roadmap

This is the official portal for registering your business with the State, filing reports, getting required licenses and permits. Michigan.gov

Michigan Business (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) — Funding Programs

Lists state grant programs, trade expansion grants, reimbursement schemes, and other funding opportunities. MEDC

Match on Main Program (through MIPlace)

Provides grant funding (up to ~$25,000 in many cases) for businesses launching or expanding in downtown or commercial districts. MichiganEDC

Oakland County Grants & Loans

Local county-level opportunities; useful if you're doing business in or near Oakland County. Oakland County

Middle Michigan Development Corporation (MEDC) — Industry 4.0 Grant

A state program offering matching grants for small manufacturers adopting advanced technology. Middle Michigan Development Corporation