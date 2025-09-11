Wolfgang Van Halen performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

It sure feels that way. Wolfgang Van Halen's new song "I Really Wanna" has a repeating title lyric but the full phrase is, "I really wanna F#@k with you." Judging by the video for this song, Wolfgang Van Halen is taking shots at DLR: 100%.

I will openly admit that I have never dived too deeply into Mammoth's music. As an old head, I have viewed Wolfgang Van Halen more as Eddie's son than as a talented musician. That stopped when I watched this video. Wolfgang maybe Eddie's son, but he is also extremely talented and has clearly been mastering his crafts for a long time now.

Check out the NSFW video and then let's discuss... serious heads up: there are a s*!t load of F-bombs in this.

DAMN. Did you like the song? I loved the song. Did you like the video? I loved the video, so I'm about to fangirl out on this.

I thought Wolfgang's vocals were stellar. His musicality is through the roof. He's playing the drums, bass, and guitar! His guitar solo featured middle finger taps while he winks and blows a kiss! All while second Wolfgang is in the background wearing a loud shirt and sunglasses, flailing around a set of nun chucks (reminiscent of David Lee Roth's baton twirling).

I also love Wolfgang's eye contact. I feel like he is looking at me (or rather Dave) and there is a fierceness behind his eyes. He fully means what he says. BTW, I'm always a fan of middle fingers, so the ending of the video was also the best.

Wolfgang Van Halen Is Taking Shots at DLR with These Lyrics

But nothing too overt, which I love and is even more of a mindf#@k for David Lee Roth. "You're lopping daggers to the left and right... I guess I'm finally thinking clear." His loud shirt, sunglasses character holds megaphone and does a DLR "Oh!"

"This f#@&!ng kid is on the other side." Seems a pretty clear message to David Lee Roth. Wolf is a grown ass man and he's had it with your BS. "Sometimes it's like I have a house in your head." The lyrics coupled with the delivery are really phenomenal.

Does David Lee Roth deserve this?

My God, yes, and so much more. Wolfgang Van Halen is taking shots at DLR and honestly, good for him. I love the music of Van Halen in the Diamond-Dave era, but Dave has behaved like a entitled misogynistic-narcissist for most of his life. If I had to guess, Dave has been a bully too. I think Wolfgang is sending a very clear message that Dave's bullying days are over.

WVH smokes DLR on every front. David does play some instruments (fingerstyle and acoustic guitar, harmonica, and synthesizer) but he's not anywhere near the caliber of Wolf's abilities. Even Dave's vocal's have struggled hard the past few years (believe me, I get it) but it hasn't made him less of an a-hole with the things he continues to say.