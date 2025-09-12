Bohemian Rhapsody Flashmob is Jaw-Dropping

8th September 1976: British rock group Queen at Les Ambassadeurs, where they were presented with silver, gold and platinum discs for sales in excess of one million of their hit single ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. The band are, from left to right, John Deacon, Freddie Mercury (Frederick Bulsara, 1946 – 1991), Roger Taylor and Brian May. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

A group of thirty musicians and singers staged a Bohemian Rhapsody flashmob in a busy intersection in Paris to perform the Queen. The video, posted by pianist Julien Cohen, captures the experience beautifully. Using professional and crowd footage you get an amazing view of this flawless performance. This isn't about dancing to a recorded track. This flashmob is all about the live performance... and they nailed it.

How the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Flashmob Played Out

The performance was layered and theatrical. It begins with singers appearing from upstairs windows over a café, delivering the iconic opening lines (“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?”). More instruments and voices joined. A piano, drum kit, and chorus placed in windows and in the street, helped the energy build. One highlight was the “operatic” section: vocalists positioned in windows of multiple buildings around the Parisian square really made for a perfect back-and-forth of lines in the song.

A particularly memorable moment was when Olly Pearson, an 11-year-old guitarist known online, played Brian May's guitar solo perfectly and with charisma. This kid is an top-shelf guitarist and a performer. Olly is not shy around the cameras either.

Lead vocals were handled by “Mickey Callisto” who led from the street after the initial window performances. He was nothing short of stunning and looks strikingly like a young Anthony Michael Hall in my opinion.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' flashmob setting itself added to the spectacle: a sunny Paris street with casual foot traffic and outdoor cafés, where people were going about their daily routines. Suddenly, the flashmob unfolded around them. Reactions ranged from surprise to delight, and many paused to watch, film, or simply take in the performance. The video spread fast. As of posting the video had been up 3 days and had amassed nearly 4 million views.

