Deep Purple Working on New Album for 2026, Says No to Final Tour

Bass player Roger Glover broke the news on a recent interview: Deep Purple will put out fresh music in 2026. The band won't end The Long Goodbye tour that started in 2017.

"We've been writing and stuff, and there'll probably be an album next year," Glover told Eddie Trunk, as reported by Chaoszine. This would mark their 24th studio album, following "=1" from 2024.

They brushed off questions about a final show. "To actually put a date on the final show, now where's it gonna be? The pressure is too great. I'd much rather just play and play and play, and suddenly we're not playing," Glover stated.

The band has a lighter schedule this year. "This year is quiet. We did one show in Brazil — a festival in June — with just a couple more set for year's end. We're taking time to rest," Glover said.

Age hasn't stopped their drive. "Sure, we feel some aches. But when we hit the stage or studio, we still bring the fire," Glover shared. Drummer Ian Paice turned 80 this year, with his own 80th coming later this year.

He also mentioned the band's approach to writing and releasing new music: "That's what we do, isn't it? We write music. We push for new ways to rock hard. It just happens naturally — we can't explain how," Glover mused.