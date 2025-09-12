White Sox Sign 12 Year Old Boy With A Huge Contract

White Sox Reportedly Agree to Record-Breaking Deal... With a 12-Year-Old Boy!

The Chicago White Sox have an agreement with a 12-year-old Dominican boy.

Braston Basker, for a $6 million deal, which is expected to be a record-breaking signing for international free agency when it becomes official in January 2030.

The White Sox's investment in international prospects, though the signing itself is not finalized until the player reaches the designated age for signing under MLB rules.

Before The Blockbuster Deal

A player must be 16 years old or older, or turn 16 by September 1 of the current signing period. Since Braston Basker was born on October 15, 2012, he will not meet this requirement until the signing period that begins in 2030.

MLB rules dictate that an international amateur free agent must be at least 16 years old to sign a professional contract with a team.

This rule, which applies to players residing outside the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, prevents 12-year-old Braston Basker from formally signing with the Chicago White Sox until 2030.

There's a remote possibility that Braston Basker could enter the MLB before 2030, but it would require a specific and unlikely scenario involving a move to a territory that makes him eligible for the MLB draft.

Who Is Braston Basker?

Braston Basker is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic. Clips of Basker playing in his native country have been going viral because of his eye-popping power and swing.

You can take a look at Basker’s swing:

The Future For This 12-Year-Old

Experts are already saying that if he stays on track, he could really make a big impact in the Major Leagues.