Win tickets to The Novi Home Show and a ” Whole Home Portable Generator Interconnect”!

WCSX has your chance for FREE tickets to the Novi Home Show and one lucky listener will win a "Whole Home Portable Generator Interconnect" courtesy of Nonan Electric!

With hundreds of exhibitors, The Novi Home Show is the one-stop destination in Southeast Michigan to freshen up your home! Discover new home improvement products and services for every type of project imaginable! Speak to, and set up appointments with experienced, established area businesses available for consulting or hire! Learn Fall gardening tips and tricks from experts and MSU Extension educators!

Need to Know Show Info

Friday, October 10 | 12 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, October 11 | 10 am – 7 pm

Sunday, October 12 | 10 am – 5 pm

Admission Info

General Admission | $12

Pre-Purchase Online | $10

Seniors (65+) | $10

Kids (12 & Under) | FREE

Location & Parking

Suburban Collection Showplace

Located south of I-96, between Novi Road and Beck Road.

Parking fees are charged separately by the Suburban Collection Showcase facility and are not included with the price of admission. You may pre-purchase parking here, or pay on-site when you arrive.

Fall Show Features

Our show features hundreds of home improvement exhibits & experts to help you with you with your next project! But beyond the home improvement, we offer a few special features each year. This year’s feature lineup includes…

Backyard Prize Package Giveaway, sponsored by Great Lakes Ace!

The Manufactured Home Showcase featuring 6 fully furnished homes you can tour, sponsored by the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association!

Fall Gardening Education Stage, sponsored by the Michigan State University Extension!

Inside Outside Guys Pavilion!

Kids Zone, sponsored by AV Imagined!

Watercolor painting artist Rocco Pisto painting giveaway, sponsored by IMAGIO Glass!

Michigan Marketplace shopping!

Details for these can be found on their features page!

Click below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show and possibly win the "Whole Home Portable Generator Interconnect" courtesy of Nonan Electric valued at $1500. Compliments of the Novi Home Show October 10th thru 12th at the Suburban Collection Showplace!