That Time Aerosmith Was Sued By Their Fans

In usual Steven Tyler fashion, this situation turned around, but why Aerosmith was sued by their fans is yet another unique chapter in the history of the band.

In September 2007, Aerosmith had scheduled a show at War Memorial Stadium in Maui which eventually was cancelled. The band cited logistical reasons. It was claimed that Aerosmith couldn’t get their equipment from the mainland in time because their Chicago show had been rescheduled. This put demands on travel and freight timing according to an article in Pollstar.

Why Aerosmith Was Sued

Fans were upset not merely by the cancellation, but by what came after. Aerosmith played a private corporate show for Toyota dealers in Oahu just days later. Many felt this showed the band prioritized more lucrative gigs over the commitment to the Maui show.

Over 8,700 ticket-holders were part of the ensuing class-action lawsuit in which Aerosmith was sued. The suit sought reimbursement not only for ticket face value (which had been refunded) but also for “out-of-pocket” expenses: travel, hotel stays, lost wages, etc. Estimated damages ranged up to about $3 million.

In April 2009, Aerosmith settled. The terms included offering free tickets to a make-up show in Maui for those who had tickets in 2007. It also included reimbursing out-of-pocket expenses. The make-up concert was scheduled for fall 2009. Ticketnews.com quotes Steven Tyler saying the settlement, “focuses on connecting or reconnecting the people of Hawaii with the band and its music.”

So the lawsuit in which Aerosmith was sued, led to a resolution intended not only to compensate fans, but to restore goodwill, to bridge the gap caused by the cancellation.

What Happened After

Steven Tyler has had a long-standing affection for Maui, and ultimately purchased property there. In 2012 he bought a home in Wailea, Maui, for about $4.8 million. Mauinow.com listed the house as an oceanfront, 3,000 square foot hoome. It has two bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It includes features like decks, ocean views, an infinity-edge saltwater pool, and a large aquarium. Steven still owns the home today.

Tyler has spoken in interviews several times about how Maui resonated with him. He spoke of coming there for rest, nature, and escaping the intensity of touring. Tyler also spoke of the island’s culture, people, and landscape that drew him in. For example, in a local Maui publication he said that Maui was “always where my mind went” and that it was “other-worldly.”