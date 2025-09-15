Foo Fighters Play First Show of 2025, Announce Another Gig

It was a big weekend for Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters, as the band announced on Saturday (Sept. 13) that they would be performing an intimate, last-minute show that night in San Luis Obispo, CA. Not only did the band pull off a fantastic performance at the gig, which marked their first of 2025, but they also announced a second show scheduled for Monday (Sept. 15).

Foo Fighters Are Back

"The 3.7 earthquake a few miles west of Atascadero wasn't the only seismic activity to rock San Luis Obispo County last night, as Foo Fighters treated a capacity crowd of FF faithful at the Fremont Theater — many of whom camped out overnight for tickets — to a career-spanning set featuring the thunderous debut of new FF drummer Ilan Rubin," a press release from the band stated.

The release goes on to say that Grohl, along with Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and new drummer Ilan Rubin will play their second show of 2025 Monday at the Observatory in Santa Ana.

This concert marked the band's first since their gig at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA, on Sept. 6, 2024, which was their last one with former drummer Josh Freese, according to Setlist.fm. According to NME, Grohl made an announcement during the show that Rubin is now officially Foo Fighters' new drummer.

"Everybody else has said it, I finally get the opportunity to say, ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome ... Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters. It's official,” Grohl said of the band's new drummer, according to reporting from NME.