Could Metallica Be Picked For Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Metallica as the Super Bowl Halftime show entertainment? I love the idea, and so does an R&B artist.

Usher just dropped his pick for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it’s not what fans expected.

While speaking to TMZ during New York Fashion Week, the R&B icon said he wants Metallica to take the stage at Super Bowl LX in California.

The game is on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in California. A shoutout from Usher just added fuel to the Metallica rumors.

Been A Long Time Since We Rocked And Rolled

The last time a primarily rock band performed the Super Bowl halftime show was The Who in 2010 at Super Bowl XLIV.

Following The Who's performance, the halftime shows shifted to focus on pop, R&B, and hip-hop, with acts like Maroon 5 (2019) being the last band to headline.

2011, The Black Eyed Peas performed, but Slash of Guns N' Roses made a guest appearance, joining the group for a performance of "Sweet Child o' Mine".

2014, Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared as his guest performers.

2015, Lenny Kravitz was a guest performer.

2016, Coldplay played, but nobody considers them Rock and Roll

Back In The Day, it Belonged To Marching Bands

Marching bands would be a fixture during the halftime show for at least the next two decades, but what made these first two Super Bowl halftime shows unique was that they didn’t include a theme.

They just featured marching bands.

Getty Images During the halftime show, Marching Bands played at the Super Bowl

Metallica In Ready To Play

Metallica wants to take the NFL championship stage, drummer Lars Ulrich says in many interviews. It would be the first time a metal band plays the Super Bowl.

According to oddsmakers at Kalshi, Metallica has a 13% chance of playing the Super Bowl.

Only four other artists have greater odds: Bad Bunny (14%), Miley Cyrus (23%), Post Malone (25%), and Jay-Z (28%).