Sharon Osbourne Speaks About Ozzy’s Death and Coping

Nearly two months after Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, Sharon Osbourne speaks, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. In her message, she expressed profound gratitude for the “overwhelming love and support” she has received from fans across social media. Sharon admitted she’s still “finding her footing,” acknowledging how difficult it has been to find the right words.

Sharon Osbourne Speaks About Falconry

Recently, Kelly Osbourne spoke about how falconry is helping her heal after her father's passing. Sharon has also been gaining strength from falconry. The post was accompanied by a video of Sharon with her daughter Kelly at a falconry outing in Cornwall, England. Interacting with owls and falcon, Sharon described the experience as "magical."

A section of the post likened the trust and connection between Sharon and the birds to her bond with Ozzy: “They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well.” She closed her message with warmth and appreciation. “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Fan Response and the Falconry Connection

This was Sharon’s first public statement since Ozzy’s death. While family members, including Kelly and Jack Osbourne, had made earlier posts grieving and thanking fans, Sharon herself had remained silent until now. The response for Sharon Osbourne speaks has been very supportive. Fans and media alike responded with a great deal of support. Many expressed relief and comfort at seeing Sharon smiling again and engaging in something that seemed to bring her peace.

The use of falconry as the backdrop is meaningful. These birds are symbols of trust, patience, and connection. Sharon drawing a parallel between that trust and her relationship with Ozzy adds emotional weight to the post.