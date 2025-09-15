Win fandango passes to see “One Battle After Another”!

WCSX has your chance to enter to win Fandango movie tickets for you and a guest to see ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, the all-new, non-stop action-comedy written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and with an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. Only in theaters and IMAX on September 26, from Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated R. REGISTER BELOW!

Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, father and daughter both battling the consequences of his past.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay. The producers are Oscar and BAFTA nominees Adam Somner and Sara Murphy and Anderson, with Will Weiske executive producing.

The creative team behind the camera includes several frequent collaborators, among them director of photography Michael Bauman; Oscar-nominated, BAFTA-winning production designer Florencia Martin; BAFTA-nominated editor Andy Jurgensen; Oscar and BAFTA-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; casting director Cassandra Kulukundis; and Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Ghoulardi Film Company Production, “One Battle After Another.” Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters on VistaVision, 70mm film and IMAX® nationwide on September 26, 2025, and internationally beginning 24 September 2025.

