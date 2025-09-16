Local Favorite Apple Annie’s Closing Soon In Roseville

Apple Annie's and former church will be replaced by a new gas station and convenience store. Replacing a long-vacant piece of the city’s history.

Apple Annie's co-owner Leonard Pagano said. "A lot of the people who have been working with us have been with us a long time."

Why Are They Closing?

Sheetz will be located on Gratiot Avenue between Martin and Utica roads, replacing Apple Annie’s Kitchen & Bakery and the Catholic Community of Sacred Heart church.

The Sheetz chain was founded in 1952 by Bob Sheetz and has expanded across the United States with over 600 locations.

Apple Annie’s co-owner Leonard Pagano said the offer came at a good time.

“I’m going to be 65 and I am thinking the end is coming near for me, and this came along and it worked out good,” Pagano said. “It was a clean-out for me.”

Pagano opened Apple Annie's in 1998 with partner Dan Rubino. Since customers have heard the news, lot of folks are sad to see it go from Roseville.

“They appreciated me being here and are glad to see I’m finally retiring,” Pagano said. “I mean, they’re sorry to see me leaving, but they’re glad for the reason I’m leaving. … All good things have to come to an end.”

Pagano is grateful for the business his restaurant has received over the years.

“We’ve had a very good business here and thank the customers from the bottom of my heart who have been loyal to me all these years,” he said.

According to the sign out front of the building, it is set for October. So time is running out fast.

My favorite take-out foods over the years. Best was the home-made soup. So many to choose from on a giant menu board. Mushroom or Broccoli & Cheese is always a favorite.

Scott Randall So many to choose from

Food Item I Will Miss The Most?

Chicken Pot Pie was incredible beyond words—golden flaky goodness in every bite.

Scott Randall Going to miss the Chicken Pot Pie

Scott Randall Apple Annie's Stuffed Cabbage

We Will Miss You And Thanks For The Memories