Hate Cake In St. Clair Shores – Get Those Trolls!

In the world of viral TikTok trends, bakeries don’t usually take center stage. But one ice cream shop in St. Clair Shores has flipped the script — and flipped off the trolls — with a hilarious idea that’s taken the internet by storm: the “hate cake.”

Modern Cone, a popular local dessert shop, has built a following for its whimsical ice cream creations. But now it’s the cakes — frosted with insults instead of sprinkles — that are drawing millions of views online.

How It Started: Jessica vs. Modern Cone

It all began with a social media troll named Jessica, who regularly left rude comments on the shop’s posts. The most infamous one read: “Modern Cone, maybe quit being a straight up wench.”

Instead of deleting the insult or firing back with an angry reply, the shop decided to have some fun. They piped Jessica’s full insult onto a cake, filmed it, and shared it with their TikTok followers.

The result? Viral gold.

From Clapback to Content

That first “hate cake” video exploded in popularity, inspiring a whole series. Each time Jessica (or another online troll) dropped an insult, it got immortalized in buttercream.

The cakes themselves look bright and festive, the kind you’d expect at a birthday party. But instead of cheerful greetings like “Congrats!” or “Happy Birthday!” the messages say things like “You’re a straight up wench” or “Nobody likes your ice cream.”

The contrast is the point. By taking insults and serving them up as Instagram-worthy desserts, the shop turned negativity into entertainment. Fans couldn’t get enough, and the comment sections quickly filled with people cheering them on — and begging for more.

As the shop explained in one video: “Every hateful comment pushes our content further. More views, more sales, more exposure. So thanks for the free promotion.”

Why It Works

There’s something inherently funny about seeing a mean-spirited jab written in pretty pastel frosting. But the appeal goes deeper than comedy. It’s about flipping the power dynamic.

Trolls typically try to drag down small businesses, who often don’t have the resources to deal with constant negativity. By turning insults into cake decorations, Modern Cone not only neutralized the hate but profited from it.

It’s a masterclass in modern marketing: don’t feed the trolls — frost them.

National Attention

The “hate cakes” haven’t stayed a local secret. National outlets like The Daily Dot have covered the story, propelling the trend far beyond Metro Detroit. TikToks featuring the cakes now rack up hundreds of thousands of views, with fans from across the country asking if they can be shipped.

The idea has even sparked copycats, with bakeries and content creators elsewhere making their own versions of insult cakes and cookies. Still, the St. Clair Shores shop remains the original home of the viral trend.

Sweet Revenge, Sweeter Business

For Modern Cone, the viral series isn’t just for laughs — it’s good business. Foot traffic has grown, online followers are climbing, and the shop has become a local talking point. Customers are stopping in not just for ice cream but to see the place that turned trolling into an art form.

In an age where small businesses are constantly competing for attention, the hate cakes have become a unique marketing tool — and a reminder that sometimes the best way to win is to laugh.

A Frosted Lesson in Resilience

The internet can be cruel, but the hate cake story shows there are creative ways to take control of the narrative. Instead of letting negativity fester, Modern Cone baked it into something fun, surprising, and shareable.

“Hate is going to happen no matter what,” one of their posts explained. “Might as well make it entertaining.”

Jessica may keep commenting, but as long as she does, the hate cakes will keep coming — and the internet will keep watching.