How Do YOU Say Gratiot? Jimmy Fallon Learns Detroit-ish

Jimmy Fallon attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Whatupdoe! Jimmy Fallon shouted those famous two words to the crowd at the Detroit Opera House on Sunday night, and the city roared right back. It wasn’t just another taping of The Tonight Show — it was history. For the first time ever, Fallon brought his late-night circus to Detroit, filling the Opera House with 3,000 fans and an avalanche of local flavor.

From the opening moments, Detroit pride was center stage. Fallon came out swinging with shout-outs to coney dogs, Vernors, Motown, and of course the Lions — who just happened to steamroll the Chicago Bears 52-21 that same afternoon at Ford Field. The victory vibes carried over to the taping, with Lions star Aidan Hutchinson delivering Fallon a game ball at the close of the show.

A City in the Spotlight

This was Detroit’s first visit from a network late-night show since Jimmy Kimmel set up at the Gem Theatre during Super Bowl XL in 2006. Fallon made it clear he wasn’t going to waste the opportunity. Between monologue jokes about Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti, back tattoos of Jared Goff, and paddle pubs downtown, the Motor City lovefest never slowed down.

Ford leaned in as a major sponsor, producing taped segments of Fallon driving around town in an F-150 with stops at Ford Field and even an appearance by CEO Jim Farley. The Roots — his house band — showed up dressed as KISS, joking they thought “Detroit Rock City” was the theme of the night. Even Martha Reeves of Motown fame made an appearance from the mezzanine seats.

Fallon himself sprinkled in personal memories. He recalled being in Detroit back in 2008 while filming Whip It, Drew Barrymore’s roller derby flick, and even riding a bike through downtown at 3 a.m. — “because what could possibly go wrong?” he joked.

The Keegan-Michael Key Showdown

But the real highlight — the moment Detroit fans are still buzzing about — came courtesy of hometown hero Keegan-Michael Key. Rocking a Barry Sanders jersey, Key set Fallon up for what might be the toughest test of the night: pronouncing Detroit street names.

If Fallon took that advice, you get the sense nobody in the Motor City would complain.

The challenge: Livernois, Dequindre, and the granddaddy of them all — Gratiot.

Fallon gave it his best shot. “Gra-shee-oh?” he guessed, instantly sending the crowd into hysterics. Key couldn’t hold back his laughter either, grinning ear to ear as the audience let Fallon know exactly how badly he butchered it.

It was a perfect Detroit moment — one part inside joke, one part civic pride, and one hundred percent hilarious. Fallon gamely kept trying, with Key offering playful corrections and the crowd enjoying every misstep. In a night full of big laughs, this little pronunciation quiz stood out as pure comedy gold.

Flavor, Music, and More

Fallon even debuted a sing-song “Detroit tune” in his monologue, riffing on everything from soda vs. pop to Eminem rhymes. At one point he declared, “We’re officially moving the show to Detroit!” drawing cheers from the Opera House crowd. “This must be how Eminem felt when he found a word that rhymes with orange.”

Why It Mattered

This wasn’t just another stop on Fallon’s comedy road trip. Detroit hasn’t hosted a late-night broadcast in nearly two decades, and for one evening the Opera House felt like the center of the entertainment universe. The jokes, the music, the cameos — they were all great. But the real star of the show was the city itself.

Detroit’s resilience, humor, and heart were everywhere. From the fans chanting “Jared Goff!” to the crowd-wide groans when Fallon mangled “Gratiot,” it was a love letter to a city that loves being in on the joke.