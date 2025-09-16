According to Rob Halford of Judas Priest, not only did the band cover "War Pigs" (released on July 2nd, 2025) a tribute to Black Sabbath, additionally Judas Priest and Ozzy collaborated on "War Pigs".

What We Know About The Judas Priest and Ozzy Collaboration

Judas Priest released a cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” on July 2, 2025 , in tribute to Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

Then, more recently, frontman Rob Halford revealed that there's an alternate version of that cover which turns it into a duet between him and Ozzy. That version is reported to be "waiting in the wings" but hasn't been formally released yet.

The idea reportedly came from Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager. After hearing Priest's version of War Pigs, she asked if Ozzy could be brought in for vocals. Halford said yes, and the duet was recorded, so we'll hear Ozzy singing alternating lines with Rob Halford.

Halford described this duet as something “colossal,” saying it’s the first time he’s been able to do a vocal duet with Ozzy. During an interview with Full Metal Jackie, Halford expressed being “eternally grateful and blessed” for the opportunity.

Technical details such as legal clearances are still being worked out before the duet version is released. Halford mentioned that artwork is being finalized and the “green button's almost ready to go.”

Significance & Meaning

"War Pigs" is one of Black Sabbath’s most iconic anti-war tracks (from their 1970 Paranoid album), and Ozzy Osbourne is deeply associated with its original recording. For Judas Priest, another legendary metal band, to cover it is already a strong gesture of respect.

The duet adds an extra layer: Ozzy joining in on his own famous song, above and beyond a tribute. For fans, it means hearing his voice in a new context, trading lines with Halford. That bridges generations and bands, and is a rare collaborative moment in metal.