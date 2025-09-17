Heart 2026 Tour Announce

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 28: (L-R) Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson of Heart perform during day 4 of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Douglas Mason/WireImage)

Heart has officially announced new North American dates for their Royal Flush Tour. The Heart 2026 tour thus far with feature special guest, Lucinda Williams.

The Royal Flush Tour resumes February 15, 2026, in Duluth, Georgia

The 13 stops run through mid-March, wrapping up March 15 in Fishers, Indiana.

Stops include Tallahassee; Biloxi; Huntsville; Little Rock; San Antonio; El Paso; Rio Rancho; Colorado Springs; Fargo; Prior Lake, MN; and more.

Tickets go on sale starting September 19, 2025 at 10am local venue time.

As of publication, there is no Detroit date this leg.

Tour & Health History

In 2024, Heart was forced to cancel all scheduled shows for that year. This followed a postponement of the European leg of their tour. The reason: Ann Wilson underwent what was initially described as a “time-sensitive but routine medical procedure” to remove some sort of possibly cancerous tissue.

After surgery, the removed growth proved to indeed be cancerous. Ann then began a regimen of preventative chemotherapy. Because of the diagnosis and treatment, Ann’s doctors advised her to step away from performing to allow a full recovery.

Despite these challenges, Heart resumed their tour: The first leg of their North American run wrapped up May 24, 2024, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Returning over the summer of 2025. The band had a powerful showing with sold-out crowds and positive reviews, prompting demand strong enough to lead to the 2026 extension of the Royal Flush Tour.

Outlook for the Heart 2026 Tour

With these new dates, it looks like Heart are aiming for a strong recovery in terms of touring. Ann Wilson seems to be in a place of regained strength (or moving toward it), enough for the band to commit to a multi-month tour in 2026. For fans, the upcoming Royal Flush Tour will likely represent a return to form... a chance to see the band perform many of their classic hits live once again.