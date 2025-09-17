The Story Behind Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica are known for a huge range of metal anthems, some very thrash-heavy and others more melodic and mainstream in nature. But, the song that is undeniably one of Metallica's biggest and most popular is "Enter Sandman."

The story of Metallica started on Oct. 28, 1981, when drummer Lars Ulrich and guitar player and vocalist James Hetfield got together after finding each other through Ulrich's L.A. Recycler newspaper ad. Remember, these were the days before the Internet and modern technology, so band members connected through newspaper ads.

After getting together, the two snagged Ron McGovney to play bass and Dave Mustaine to play lead guitar and decided on the metal-heavy name Metallica, following a suggestion from one of their music buddies, Ron Quintana. "Their ascent was to be relatively quick, driven by sheer work-rate, effort, and a rare musical chemistry," Metallica's official website notes, adding that "after hitting the opener’s circuit in LA (where they supported the likes of Saxon), they recorded their first-ever demo, No Life 'Til Leather. The tape-trading circuit went wild for it, and after repeatedly well-received shows in the Bay Area, Metallica found themselves relocating there after convincing bassist Cliff Burton to leave his band Trauma and replace McGovney."

Fast-forward to "Enter Sandman." Metallica released this song in 1991, and it made a statement. The song came off the band's controversial Black Album, with that controversy simply being that they were much less thrash and underground and more commercial-sounding on this set.

"'Enter Sandman' remains one of their signature anthems, while their first full foray into something more balladic, 'Nothing Else Matters,' empathized with the heartstrings of millions," Metallica note on their official website.

Inside Metallica's Blockbuster Song 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica wrote "Enter Sandman" to go on their 1991 release, and the famed riff on the song actually came from both guitarist Kirk Hammett and drummer Lars Ulrich. "In the end, 'Enter Sandman' has just two riffs in it, something that the group's frontman James Hetfield found 'pretty amazing,' looking back at the song in 2007, especially in comparison to the long, intricate compositions on "Black Album" predecessor …And Justice For All," notes Revolver Magazine.

Revolver adds that "Enter Sandman" was not actually going to be the lead single from the album" and that "initially, 'Holier Than Thou' was set to be the opening track and lead single from the Black Album, with Rock advocating strongly for it."

Another fascinating thing about the writing and creation process for "Enter Sandman" is that it was the first song written for the Black Album, but it was the last one to get finished and completed lyrics.

"'Enter Sandman' was the first thing we came up with when we sat down for the songwriting process in July 1990," Ulrich told Uncut magazine in 2007, adding later in the chat that "we wanted to streamline and simplify things. We wrote the song in a day or two" and that everyone on "Enter Sandman" is derived from the main riff. He added that it was the "last song James wrote lyrics to."

Those lyrics are special and very metal. As usj.edu.lb notes, "'The Sandman' is a mythical character, originating from Northern European folklore, who sprinkles sand in the eyes of sleepers in order to bring good dreams and deep sleep. This myth explains, in a rather magical fashion, what the 'sand' that appears in the corner of your eye is." Who would have thought this band would eventually save an EDM music festival?

American Songwriter adds of the lyrics and overall writing process for the song, "The music for the song was written by Metallica guitar player Kirk Hammett, along with Hetfield and Ulrich. The subject matter for the tune was composed by Hetfield, who sings with a rugged growl about a child trying to fall asleep and the nightmares that ensue."

Critical Reaction to 'Enter Sandman'

Of course, as with any song, people can interpret "Enter Sandman" and its lyrics as they wish. The Houston Press describes the lyrics, stating, "'Enter Sandman' is all about the liberation of living a life entirely free of fear. Maybe you've long considered the song an optimistic, life-affirming ditty."

"Enter Sandman" is really the heart of the entire Black Album. Pitchfork said of the release at the time, "After years of wild thrash metal, Metallica simplified everything and became the biggest band in the world. The Black Album's dark, muscular sound would permanently alter the course of heavy music."

Elsewhere, they added, "But these are the guys who gave us Kill 'Em All; they won't stop until they've slayed Poison, Mötley Crüe, Ratt, and every last one of those platinum-blonde, spandex-wearing false heirs to the heavy metal throne with their own weapons: massive riffs, clean vocals, sharp arrangements, and layered mixes that gush from the speakers like knife wounds."

"Hetfield swallowed his annoyance and rewrote the lyrics, reframing it as a kind of twisted lullaby that drew on a child’s fears, real and imagined," Louder Sound states in a September 2022 feature about "Enter Sandman" and the album. "The Sandman of the title was a reference to a mythical figure who would sneak into children’s bedrooms to sprinkle sand in their eyes (ironically, the band had been sitting on the title Enter Sandman for 'six years,' according to Lars Ulrich)."

The Mix Review also talks about the drums in "Enter Sandman," noting that "as with a lot of the best-selling albums of all time, Metallica’s Black Album has had a lot written about it."

The outlet adds that "a number of pundits have asserted that one of the secrets to the band’s crossover success with this record was Lars Ulrich adapting his previous thrash-metal drumming style into a slower and simpler heavy-rock sound," but that "what bothers me about that assessment is that it often seems to be framed as a kind of ‘dumbing down’, whereas I think that the drum part on this particular song is tremendous."