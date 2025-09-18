Fraser Schott’s Market Making Kmart Style Subs
Schott's Market is sparking a social media frenzy, bringing back a K-mart memory. How many remember the deli department at Kmart?
Schott's has been making old-fashioned Kmart-style subs. Giving a nod to a recipe going around online. Must tell you that they knock it out of the park on this one.
Schott's Sub is made just like the old K-mart subs
One of my classmates' moms worked at a K-mart near me. Mrs. Schwartz would always make the best subs around.
The Original Kmart Sub
The original Kmart sub was a cafeteria sandwich layered with Oscar Mayer meats, Kraft American cheese, and thinly sliced vegetables, all wrapped tightly in plastic. The plastic wrap was key, as it helped the flavors meld together.
The fun task was trying to get the sub out of the wrapper.
The Nostalgic Recipe
The ingredients for the classic Kmart sub are widely shared online by fans.
Schott's deli counter
Ingredients:
Soft white submarine rolls, or round rolls
Yellow mustard (often French's)
Oscar Mayer honey-roasted ham
Oscar Mayer bologna
Hard salami with peppercorns
Kraft American cheese
Thinly sliced white onion
Shredded iceberg lettuce
Thinly sliced tomatoes
Thinly sliced dill pickles
Yellow banana pepper rings
Schott's Market In Fraser
Family-owned and operated grocery in Fraser, Michigan. On 14 Mile Rd between Garfield and Utica
Schott's Market was a general store during the mid-1800s. Since then, the market has undergone several changes and operated as a General Store, Post Office, Saloon, and Hotel.
1950s - Fred and Alfred Schott moved the market to its current location.
1978 - Terry "Boss" Dehko purchased the store in 1978 and operated it until selling it in 2015.
2019 - The Dehko family bought the business back and re-established Schott’s Market. History repeats!
2019-Present - The store has been remodeled and updated with one common theme over many years, quality meats and superior personal service. Sandy Thomas and Steve Dehko currently operate the store.
The staff is incredible and kind. The feeling you just can't find in a big chain supermarket.
The Kmart-style subs sell out fast each day, made fresh. My thanks to staff member Holly for making mine to order today.