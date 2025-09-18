Fraser Schott’s Market Making Kmart Style Subs

Schott's Market is sparking a social media frenzy, bringing back a K-mart memory. How many remember the deli department at Kmart?

Schott's has been making old-fashioned Kmart-style subs. Giving a nod to a recipe going around online. Must tell you that they knock it out of the park on this one.

Scott Randall Schott's Sub is made just like the old K-mart subs

One of my classmates' moms worked at a K-mart near me. Mrs. Schwartz would always make the best subs around.

The Original Kmart Sub



The original Kmart sub was a cafeteria sandwich layered with Oscar Mayer meats, Kraft American cheese, and thinly sliced vegetables, all wrapped tightly in plastic. The plastic wrap was key, as it helped the flavors meld together.

The fun task was trying to get the sub out of the wrapper.

The Nostalgic Recipe

The ingredients for the classic Kmart sub are widely shared online by fans.

Scott Randall Schott's deli counter

Ingredients:

Soft white submarine rolls, or round rolls

Yellow mustard (often French's)

Oscar Mayer honey-roasted ham

Oscar Mayer bologna

Hard salami with peppercorns

Kraft American cheese

Thinly sliced white onion

Shredded iceberg lettuce

Thinly sliced tomatoes

Thinly sliced dill pickles

Yellow banana pepper rings

Schott's Market In Fraser

Family-owned and operated grocery in Fraser, Michigan. On 14 Mile Rd between Garfield and Utica

Schott's Market was a general store during the mid-1800s. Since then, the market has undergone several changes and operated as a General Store, Post Office, Saloon, and Hotel.

1950s - Fred and Alfred Schott moved the market to its current location.

1978 - Terry "Boss" Dehko purchased the store in 1978 and operated it until selling it in 2015.

2019 - The Dehko family bought the business back and re-established Schott’s Market. History repeats!

2019-Present - The store has been remodeled and updated with one common theme over many years, quality meats and superior personal service. Sandy Thomas and Steve Dehko currently operate the store.

The staff is incredible and kind. The feeling you just can't find in a big chain supermarket.