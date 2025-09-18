Jerry Resigned from Ben & Jerry’s

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 02: Ice cream on display as Jimmy Fallon and Ben & Jerrys co-founders announce “Late Night Snack, the newest Fair Trade flavor at Studio 6B Rockefeller Center on March 2, 2011 in New York, United States. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry’s)

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, announced his resignation from the company after 47 years with the brand. What would make Jerry resign? In his statement (shared by his longtime partner Ben Cohen), Greenfield said he could no longer in “good conscience” remain an employee. Jerry continued that given what he views as the erosion of the company’s independence and its ability to speak out on social justice issues.

Jerry resigned, but why?

Loss of promised independence

When Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, a merger agreement was made that preserved certain autonomy, especially around the company’s social mission. Greenfield says that over the years, particularly recently, Unilever has increasingly limited that independence. Disputes over activism & public statements

The two cofounders have clashed with Unilever over issues such as: Claims that Unilever has blocked certain social justice messaging, donations, or statements the brand wished to make.

The recent spin-off of Ben & Jerry’s (with other ice cream brands) under what will be known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company, which Greenfield argues could further curtail the brand’s activist role. Personal cost & principle

Greenfield expressed that this was a painful decision. He said he made it after years of tension, especially over what he saw as the company being “silenced” or sidelined when trying to address or speak about political or humanitarian issues.

What's next for Ben & Jerry's?

Ben Cohen supports Jerry’s decision but remains with the company. He reasoned that he can still contribute to preserving the social mission from inside. The two men famously started their ice cream company in 1978 out of a gas station after they took a college course on how to make ice cream.

Jerry Greenfield intends to continue advocacy outside the company while Unilever and its Magnum Ice Cream Co. (which now includes Ben & Jerry’s) have responded by saying they disagree with Greenfield’s view, but are open to constructive dialogue. They insist the brand’s three-part mission (product, economic, and social) remains intact.

For fans and observers, the resignation marks what might be a turning point. Will Ben & Jerry’s continue to act with the same voice and freedom on activism that it has in the past?