Who fans got a huge treat and huge surprise last night. At the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Steven Tyler surprised Who fans by joining The Joe Perry Project during their opening set for The Who’s farewell run. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Slash of Guns N' Roses hit the stage too. Tyler, who with Aerosmith had declared themselves retired from full touring after vocal cord injury disruptions, sang two of Aerosmith’s classics with Perry and the rest of the Joe Perry Project lineup. Here's a fan shot video of the two songs Steven performed with The Joe Perry Project.

The songs Tyler performed were “Walk This Way” and “The Train Kept A-Rollin’”. Before his appearance, The Joe Perry Project’s set included deep cuts and classic material: "Let The Music Do the Talking," "East Coast, West Coast," "Combination," "Vasoline," "Get It Up," "Last Child," "Chip Away the Stone" among others. Full setlist HERE. Also, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash joined for a performance of “Mama Kin,” adding to the night’s surprises.

Side note: Did Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes get a perm? I am shook. Here a fan video from last night's show of Chris Robinson of lead vocals with sg Slash for "Mama Kin."

Also, The Who performed. You'll find a link to their setlist HERE. I'll never be late for a show again after hearing about what happened with last night's show.

Yungblud Project: EP One More Time

In parallel with these live shows, Aerosmith (or at least Steven Tyler with Joe Perry) has announced a new collaborative EP with British rocker Yungblud (Dominic Richard Harrison). The EP is titled One More Time and will be released November 21, 2025 via Capitol Records via Blabbermouth.net.

The lead single, “My Only Angel,” drops tomorrow (September 19, 2025). Rock Revival+1 The EP is five tracks long and includes additional new material along with a new version of the Aerosmith classic “Back in the Saddle.” While only Tyler and Perry have been fronted in much of the promotion so far, it's been confirmed that all remaining core members of Aerosmith (Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, AND Joey Kramer) are involved, as Rock Revival reports.