Win Your Way Into Trey Anastasio Band at The Fillmore Detroit!

94.7 WCSX, Detroit’s Classic Rock station, is giving you the chance to score a pair of FREE tickets to see the Trey Anastasio Band live at The Fillmore Detroit on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Known for his legendary role as the frontman of Phish, Trey Anastasio brings unmatched energy and creativity to the stage, blending rock, funk, jazz, and improvisation into a one-of-a-kind live experience.

Imagine stepping into The Fillmore, one of Detroit’s most iconic venues, with its grand architecture, stunning acoustics, and intimate vibe. As the lights dim and Trey and his band take the stage, you’ll feel the anticipation building. From explosive jams to soulful ballads, every performance is unique — no two nights are ever the same. This isn’t just a concert; it’s a musical journey that fans talk about for years.

Winning these tickets means you won’t just hear the music — you’ll feel it. Picture yourself surrounded by fellow music lovers, losing yourself in the groove, and being part of a night where every note tells a story.

Here’s what’s on the line:

Two tickets to see the Trey Anastasio Band live at The Fillmore Detroit

to see the live at The Fillmore Detroit A chance to experience one of rock’s most dynamic live performers up close

up close An unforgettable Saturday night of music, energy, and atmosphere in the heart of Detroit



Whether you’re a longtime fan of Phish or simply someone who loves live music at its finest, this show promises an evening of artistry and energy that only Trey Anastasio can deliver.

Don’t miss your chance to be there. This is your opportunity to catch a legend and his powerhouse band in a setting that feels both grand and personal.

👉 Register To Win Below for your shot at free tickets from 94.7 WCSX — Detroit’s home for Classic Rock!