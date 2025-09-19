Aerosmith Releases First New Music In 13 Years

Aerosmith sneak back in the studio with Yungblud to cut the five-track collaborative EP One More Time with producer Mark Schwartz. It arrives Nov. 21, but leadoff single “My Only Angel” is out right now.

British rocker Yungblud is featured on the EP, though it’s unclear how many tracks he’ll be a part of.

Aerosmith’s first new song in over a decade, and the track listing for Aerosmith and Yungblud’s upcoming EP.

Aerosmith Team Up With Yungblud

Yungblud made his debut with the band recently at the VMAs.

And don't forget guitarist Nuno Bettencourt performed a three-song Ozzy Osbourne medley that paid tribute to Ozzy.

Yungblud had earned praise for his performance at Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final concert, where he flawlessly performed the Sabbath ballad, “Changes.

Rumors On What's Next For Aerosmith

Before announcing their collaborative EP, fans were speculating whether Aerosmith might be coming out of retirement. The band went through a pretty surprising and unfortunate early retirement last year, as they had to cancel their planned farewell tour due to Steven Tyler suffering a serious vocal cord injury.

Despite ending their touring career, Aerosmith hadn’t formally ended as a band, and the prospects of recording new music were never off the table, as confirmed by their new EP.

Fans still want the band back on stage. Guitarist Joe Perry had mentioned the idea of doing a final farewell show back in July.

Yungblud’s works great with Steven Tyler and his youthful energy; it’s impossible that Aerosmith could be toying with the idea of touring again, even with Yungblud helping out on vocals.

Aerosmith, like what the Beatles did after 1966, might just stick to recording magic in the studio.

