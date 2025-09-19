Neil Young Closes Out ‘Love Earth’ Tour with High-Energy Hollywood Bowl Performance

Neil Young played a two-hour set at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday night. The music legend, still going strong at 79, mixed classic tracks with new work and was backed by The Chrome Hearts.

Fans were treated to classics like "Harvest Moon," "Only Love Can Break Your Heart," "Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)," and "Cowgirl in the Sand." The spot had special meaning, as Young first played there with Buffalo Springfield back in '66. "Finally made it back here," he said, as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

Fresh music was also in the setlist. Young played "Silver Eagle" from his summer release Talkin to the Trees, and "Big Crime," their newest track that just started streaming this month.

Young and his backing band were perfectly in tune with each other. As Live For Live Music put it: "The Chrome Hearts proved themselves a worthy renewed chapter in Young's long line of backing bands."

As the main set was coming to a close, Young played a stripped-down version of "Old Man." He came back for the encore with "Roll Another Number (For the Road)" from his 1975 classic Tonight's the Night.

New York-based Reverend Billy and The Stop Shopping Choir opened the show. Their gospel-punk sound rang out with anthems like "La La La Liberate" and "Beautiful Earth."