Pink Floyd’s Hidden Gems and Deep Cuts

Pink Floyd is one of those bands that has so many songs that are memorable, it's easy to sleep on their lesser-known cuts. The band is truly one of the greatest in the rock world, and they've inspired so many other bands to take off where they left off, with rich, psychedelic rock music that takes the listener on a journey.

The Rock Hall describes Pink Floyd well, noting, "Pink Floyd were the architects of two major music movements—psychedelic space-rock and blues-based progressive rock—and became known for their biting political, social and emotional commentary. With 1973's Dark Side Of The Moon and 1979's The Wall, the band created two of the most ambitious (and best-selling) albums of all time—and underscored that personal torment could resonate on a massive level."

The band originally featured Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason. Richard Wright was added to the lineup later. Pink Floyd, of course, eventually splintered after Waters left the band in the mid-1980s, but their music is still fresh and vibrant. As Billboard describes the band and their influence, "If Led Zeppelin were the band most responsible for hard rock's vertical expansion in the '70s, hitting previously unforeseeable heights for the genre, Pink Floyd were the band that expanded it the most horizontally."

"By combining progressive and psychedelic rock music with deep philosophical, social, and political themes, Pink Floyd immortalized its name in history as a group emerging from the identity crisis and alienation of the 60s and 70s," notes Crescent magazine, adding that "this group resulted from the emergence and expansion of a new era of media realities." Crescent also notes that, "The deep themes of the songs, in addition to affecting the world of music, have also influenced societies and nations; among the most famous of these songs, we can mention 'Another Brick in the Wall.'"

Pink Floyd has been so inspirational that they actually won the the 2008 Polar Music Prize thanks to their contribution over time to the fusion of art and music in popular culture. "Through extensive sonic experimentation, they captured the mood and spirit of a whole generation in their reflections and attitudes," the award site notes. "Pink Floyd managed to evolve and create exciting music and albums over the years, When rock’n'roll developed, Pink Floyd was foremost in shaping the sounds that would influence artists for ever."

But, not every Pink Floyd song was "Another Brick in the Wall." Let's take a journey into some of the band's underrated tracks. If you've never heard these songs, now is the time to jump on them and add them to your favorite rock playlists.

Underrated Pink Floyd Songs to Get on Your Radar

"The Narrow Way 1-3"

One of the most overlooked and underappreciated songs in Pink Floyd's catalog is "The Narrow Way 1-3." It's a total classic and could have been a lot bigger. Louder Sound even names it the most underrated Pink Floyd song of all time, noting, "For all its shortcomings, the oft-dismissed studio side of Ummagumma contains some overlooked gems, not least this Gilmour solo spot that sometimes formed part of their live suite, The Journey. The guitarist’s languid slide runs gradually transform into free-fall tailspin, though the final song – when it emerges – is a smouldering, stately classic."

"Cymbaline"

One reason this reporter really likes "Cymbaline" is because it comes off one of Pink Floyd's most obscure albums, More. Of all of Pink Floyd's catalog, that album is often shoved to the back, and it's rarely even mentioned when people are talking about their discography. What stands out about "Cymbaline" is Gilmour's gorgeous vocals and the ethereal melodies. It was also the first Pink Floyd song that really showcase Gilmour's unique vocals, and it deserves the spotlight.

"The Final Cut"

"The Final Cut" is a super dramatic and theatrical song from Pink Floyd's catalog that could have been bigger. American Songwriter loves this track, noting, "This track is unbelievably powerful and boasts some of Roger Waters and David Gilmour's finest vocal performances," adding that "some would say this one wouldn’t qualify as underrated, but I disagree. 'The Final Cut' is the title track of Pink Floyd's album of the same name from 1983, and it's a poignant exploration of isolation and depression that far too many people might relate to."

"Green is the Colour"

So many Pink Floyd fans have never heard "Green is the Colour," and that's a shame. It's certainly one of the band's most overlooked and underappreciated gems. Appearing on Pink Floyd's 1969 More album, which we already mentioned is underappreciated, the fact that this song features a tin whistle is enough to make it an awesome song.

"Childhood's End"

"Childhood's End," which arrived in 1972, didn't get a big push at the time, but it's a showstopper. Louder Sound even calls it the second most underrated Pink Floyd song of all time, saying of this gem, "A brief sketch with epic aspirations from Obscured By Clouds. Wright’s magisterial intro foreshadows Wish You Were Here, though it the jagged guitar, the VCS3-generated metronomic pulse and soulful organ lines bear a more obvious resemblance to Time from Dark Side Of The Moon – something that prompted the band to drop it from their setlist."

"A Pillow of Winds"

One of the most underrated Pink Floyd songs even is certainly "A Pillow of Winds." RealGoneRocks.com says of the song, "Situated between two cast iron classics ('One of These Days' and 'Fearless') on side one of the ‘Meddle album, 'A Pillow of Winds' almost seems as if it is hidden in plain sight. The tune itself may seem slight, but there’s a lot about its swooning quiet atmosphere that is perfect for a lyric about drifting in and out of sleep with your significant other close by."