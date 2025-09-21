Eat Local! 8 Delicious Farmers Markets
Eat Local Day (September 22nd) is more than just a celebration of fresh produce. It’s a movement that strengthens communities, supports local farmers, and promotes healthier lifestyles. Another reason to acknowledge harvest season, the day encourages us to choose food grown or produced local.
Benefits of Eating Local
One of the biggest benefits of eating local is freshness. Fruits and vegetables harvested nearby often reach your plate within days, sometimes hours, of being picked. That means better flavor, more nutrients, and fewer preservatives. Supporting local growers also boosts the regional economy. Every dollar spent at a farmers market or family-owned farm stand circulates within the community, creating jobs and sustaining small businesses near you.
There’s also a strong environmental argument. Food transported long distances requires significant fuel, refrigeration, and packaging. By choosing to eat local, you reduce the carbon footprint of your meals while helping maintain farmland and green spaces near urban areas.
Eat Local Day is also about connection. Meeting the people who grow your food builds trust and awareness of farming practices. It turns grocery shopping into a community event, where neighbors come together over shared values of sustainability and wellness.
Whether it’s trying seasonal recipes, visiting a farmers market, or simply swapping out one meal with local ingredients, Eat Local Day is a simple but powerful way to make a difference: for your health, your community, and the planet. Find out more about the benefits of eating local at msu.edu.
Farmers Markets Open This Weekend and Beyond
- Eastern Market Detroit: Open Saturdays 6 AM-4 PM, year-round. Also Sunday Street Market 10 AM-4 PM (seasonally).
- Royal Oak Farmers Market: Open Friday, Saturdays, and Sunday through mid-October. 316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 (Saturdays year round)
- Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market (Downtown Farmington): Saturdays, 9 AM-2 PM, now through early November 1st.
- Oakland County Farmers Market (Waterford Township): This one is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 AM to 1:30 PM into the fall. 2350 Pontiac Lake Road / Waterford, MI 48328
- Westland Farmers & Artisans Market: Runs Thursdays from 3 PM-7 PM at Central City Park (1901 N Carlson) in Westland. Next happening Thursday, September 25
- Ann Arbor Farmers Market: Runs Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 AM-3 PM at 315 Detroit Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
- Clarkston Area Farmers Market: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, June 14-Oct. 11, 2025.
- Northville Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday through the end of October. 550 W. Seven Mile Road,
These just 8 of the farmers markets in our area. For a complete guide to Michigan's more 300 farmers markets, check out mifam.org.